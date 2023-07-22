Eliminating Sabah hardcore poverty through cooperatives

KOTA KINABALU (July 22): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is confident that cooperatives in Sabah totalling 1,707 with members of more than 350,000 under the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM) can assist in eliminating hardcore poverty in the state.

“I am proud to note that Sabah has the country’s second highest number of registered

cooperatives after Selangor with income RM570 million.

“This proves that the cooperatives in Sabah have successfully played their role and contributed significantly as one of the socio-economic growth agents with the potential to end hardcore poverty,” he said at the National Cooperative Day held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Saturday.

Making Sabah prouder was the fact that four of its cooperatives, namely Koperasi Pembangunan Usahasama Masyarakat Maju Sabah Berhad, Koperasi Kakitangan Sawit Kinabalu Sabah Berhad, Koperasi Borneo Malaysia Berhad and Koperasi Usahawan Tawau Berhad have been listed in the 100 Best Malaysia Cooperative Index last year, he said.

“Well done and congratulations to all the cooperatives in Sabah. I want to see more from the state to be listed in the years to come,” he said, adding that the numbers can increase once awareness and interest in joining a cooperative become a way of life contributing to the country’s socio-economic prosperity.

“This is because the cooperative platform is an effective approach not just in stimulating entrepreneurship but also in assisting the B40 group in facing the increasing cost of living,” he said.

“It is the government’s commitment to facilitate and not to frustrate to help provide cooperative-friendly policies so that the cooperatives, particularly in this state, is viable and competitive,” he said.

In line with the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan’s (SMJ) three main thrusts – Agriculture, Industry and Tourism, he said the State Government hopes that cooperatives in Sabah can take advantage of the initiatives and incentives to advance the cooperative sector.

“Similarly, in terms of funding and capital for cooperative development, I was informed recently that the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) through the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM) has approved RM25.9 million financing assistance through the SKM Year 2023 Revolving Capital Fund (TMPSKM) to two cooperatives in Sabah for the purchase of 1,500 acres of oil palm land assets and retail business premises.

“In addition, SKM has also approved business development grants to two cooperatives through the eFAST programme. The grant is for productive cooperatives to strengthen their businesses.

Hajiji said the role of cooperatives is to complement the government and the private sector in filling the empty spaces of untapped business opportunities to develop Sabah.

“Therefore, I want all cooperative movements in Sabah to continue to empower themselves, increase competitiveness and seize the economic opportunities available.

“Sabah has various types of cooperatives to develop the socio-economy of the community, be it in retail or tourism and environmentally sustainable activites. The state is rich in natural and socio-cultural resources that can attract many tourists from within or outside the country,” he said.

The re-opening of borders has had a positive impact to prompt the recovery of Sabah’s tourism sector which recorded 1.73 million tourist arrivals last year, with 2.2 million arrivals expected this year to generate an income of RM4.1 billion.

He urged cooperatives in Sabah to take advantage of the boom in tourism with its various downstream business opportunities such as accommodation, homestay, transportation, restaurants, parks and souvenir shops.

The Chief Minister also welcomes the participation of 186 youths from 19 Asia Pacific countries to the Asia Pacific Youth Cooperative Summit to be hosted by Sabah and held for the first time in Malaysia from December 27 to 30 this year.