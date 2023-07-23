S’wak Independence Day’s Konsert Rakyat in Kuching draws over 30,000 spectators

KUCHING (July 23): Konsert Rakyat, held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary Sarawak Independence Day celebration at Padang Merdeka here last night, drew more than 30,000 spectators.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said the overwhelming response for the concert far surpassed the initial expectations.

“There was an overwhelming response from the people, who gathered here as early as 5pm before the concert began.

“This is the largest crowd that we have ever seen coming tonight. And this is the largest concert we have held.

“The celebration really received great response from the people, although there were few people fainted due to shortness of breath,” he said.

Among the highlights of the concert was the extraordinary performance by Indonesian rock band Ungu, which entertained the crowd with non-stop live performance for almost one and a half hours.

The band performed more than 12 songs, including their hits ‘Tercipta Untukku’, Kekasih ‘Gelapku’, Hampa’, and ‘Demi Waktu’.

The crowd was also treated to performances by popular national and local artistes such as Awie, Joe Flizzow, Dolla, Floor 88, Chien Gale, Carrie Geres, Firdaus Materang, Bob Yunus, Ramles Walter, Elizebeth Payai and Masterpiece.

Crowds could also be seen gathering around the focal points, including at Kuching Waterfront, where LED screens were made available for them.

At the stroke of midnight, the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence official song closed the event, followed by dazzling fireworks display that lit up the sky.

Among those present were by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan and his wife Datin Melinda Claudia Bucking-Lawan.