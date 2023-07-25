More programmes to be organised to revive Tebedu’s vibrancy, says rep

TEBEDU (July 25): More exciting programmes and activities will be organised in Tebedu to revive vibrancy in this border town, said Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He revealed that in the past, Tebedu was known as a place for shopping but this attraction has been taken over by the popular weekend market at another border area in Serikin, Bau.

“Tebedu is not just any border town, or just a town long the route to Serian, Kuching or Sri Aman from Entikong (Indonesia) and vice versa. But, Tebedu can be a ‘pit stop’ town or a main stopover.

“This is not impossible (to achieve). Let’s make Tebedu great again,” he said when opening the inaugural ‘Tebedu Border International Bike Week’.

More than 500 bikers from Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Indonesia took part in the three-day programme which ended yesterday.

On a related matter, Dr Sinang announced that ‘Tebedu Border International Bike Week’ had been approved for inclusion in the Calendar of Events (CoE) for Serian Division starting next year.

He pointed out there are now many events in Tebedu included in the CoE which should bring more visitors to this district and the border town.

Adding on, he said the other events in the CoE are the Tebedu Desa Fair, ‘Ngiradan Ngirumbang’ (padi harvesting celebration) and the Sosek Malindo Games.

“Usually, we hear of Serian Bike Week, Sibu Bike Week or Miri Bike Week but this time, we have the Tebedu Border International Bike Week. This is thanks to the chairman of Serian MotoSport Club (SMC), Safwan Mahari.

“He and his team in cooperation with the Tebedu District Office and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, have brought this programme to Tebedu District,” he said.

Dr Sinang also believed future bike week events in Tebedu could grow bigger to become the biggest motorcycle event or ‘Bike Week’ held in Sarawak.

“This is a challenge for the organisers to make the programme of this series and the next series the best of the best.

“As the elected representative of Tebedu, of course I give my full support to this programme because it is not only able to attract the interest of local and foreign bikers to Tebedu District, but also able to provide opportunities for local residents.

“This programme not only promotes local products but also homestay businesses,” he said.

A ‘Pentas Hiburan’ (concert) featuring local and foreign artistes was held on Saturday night, officiated by Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

Riot also presented prizes to winners of the beauty pageant and other competitions the same night.