Sabah to re-establish Paddy Board

KOTA KINABALU (July 27): The state government through the state Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) is currently in the process of re-establishing the Sabah Paddy Board to develop the paddy and rice industry in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the re-establishment of the Sabah Rice Board is expected to increase Sabah’s rice self-sufficiency level (SSL) to 60 percent by 2030.

“Currently, Sabah’s rice SSL is at 22 percent while 78 percent of the state’s rice needs are met through imported rice from countries such as China, Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan.

“We hope that with the re-establishment of the Sabah Rice Board, it is expected that we will be able to increase the SSL level of the state’s rice and thus reduce imported rice,” he said when inaugurating Sabah’s 2023 state-level Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day at Wisma Pertanian here on Thursday.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan who is also the state Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry.

In the meantime, Hajiji said farmers, breeders and fishermen are an important group in contributing to the economic development of the state and then the country.

Therefore, he said farmers, breeders and fishermen should be sensitive and ready to accept and make changes in agriculture including modern farm management.

“Farmers, breeders and fishermen should be more innovative, improve their expertise and work harder in seizing investment opportunities in the growing agricultural sector.

“To achieve this desire, we must be open to new and up-to-date ideas and information and be able to adapt it according to the situation and time. We must become a farmer, breeder and fisherman who knows everything,” he said.