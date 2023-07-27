Ting: SUPP branches always open to anyone needing assistance

MIRI (July 27): The doors of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau and other branches here are always open to any individuals, particularly those in dire need of welfare assistance.

The branch chairman Datuk Sebastian Ting said their service centre would do its best to help and find ways to solve the people’s problems, and improve their well-being.

“For individuals who need welfare assistance, we will refer them to the Welfare Department.

“They can also come to us at SUPP branches here – Piasau, Pujut and Senadin. Our doors are always open to anyone who needs help,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Ting, who is also Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries, and Performing Arts, said their Piasau branch would work closely with the Welfare Department in dealing with any case involving welfare issues referred to the branch.

He said this in response to a local English news portal about an elderly woman living in an abandoned van in the Krokop area.

Ting said members of the public had informed him that the woman had been living in the van for months.

As he was in Kuching that day, the deputy minister deployed his team to go to the ground and check the situation.

On Tuesday, a team comprising SUPP Piasau branch youth chief councillor Tan Lek Jin, branch youth secretary councillor Leslie Lau, SUPP Pujut branch youth chief Kelvin Hii and staff of the Welfare Department here went to the place to see the woman.

According to Lau, they met the woman, in her 60s, and found out she was staying with her son in a tiny rented room of a shop lot in the Krokop area.

“The woman said she had reasons for moving to the abandoned van, which is not far from where her son was renting.

“We have asked the woman to return and stay with her son, who said he would welcome her back.”

Lau added that the Welfare Department here would take over the case and assist the woman in applying for senior citizen monthly financial assistance.

He said they (party branch) too would ensure the woman would have her basic needs taken care of.