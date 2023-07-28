Natural Avenue chips in RM20,000 for Kuching Festival’s martial arts display, zumba fiesta

KUCHING (July 28): Natural Avenue Sdn Bhd yesterday donated a sum of RM20,000 for the Kuching Festival Martial Arts Display and Kuching Zumba Fiesta in conjunction with Kuching Festival 2023.

The donation was handed over to Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng by Natural Avenue general manager Ching Chun Keat.

In accepting the contribution, Wee expressed his gratitude to Natural Avenue for its continuous support of the Kuching Festival, in particular the Kuching Festival Martial Arts Display and Kuching Zumba Fiesta.

The Kuching Festival Martial Arts Display will be held on Aug 12 while Kuching Zumba Fiesta will happen on Aug 19, both at the State Hockey Stadium.

As regards to the coming Kuching Festival Martial Arts Display, Wee revealed that 1,010 martial art exponents will be showcasing their skills and talents starting from 5pm.

Among the martial arts that will be performed are wishi, taichi, silat, judo, silambam, muay thai, wing chun kuen, boxing, kuntau, tempur tanpa senjata (ATM) and taekwondo.

“The martial arts display also aims to promote greater understanding among the people, particularly youths, on the diversity of Sarawak’s culture, and cultivate goodwill, tolerance and spirit of unity,” said Wee.

We also expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in making the event and performances possible, among them Sarawak Tai Qigong Shibashi Association, Sarawak Judo Association, Darul Hana Kuching Gerak Kuntau Betawi Silat Association, Sarawak Silambam Association, and Sarawak Taekwondo Association.

Also involved are Muay Thai Association Kuching, Sarawak Wushu Association, Sarawak National Silat Sports Federation, Taiji Kungfu Fan Club, Traditional Wing Chun Kuen Kuching Sarawak, Kuching Boxing Association, Sarawak Iban Kuntau Association, Zamrud Kuching Sarawak Original Martial Arts Association, Siantong Melayu Asli and Tempur Tanpa Senjata (ATM).

Wee welcomed the public to come together and witness this martial art performance, which is one of the main events during the Kuching Festival that will be held from July 28 to Aug 20.

He also hoped members of the public will take advantage of this Kuching Festival Martial Arts Display to gain a better insight into the world of martial arts and take a keen interest in these activities.