Ting: Miri Tattoo Festival to go international

MIRI (July 30): Miri Tattoo Festival ought to be turned into an international event, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sebastian Ting.

“This year’s festival promises to be even more extraordinary, showcasing the latest advancements in tattoo art’s ingenuity and originality,” he said in his officiating address at the launching of the two-day festival at Coco Cabana here yesterday.

“The festival’s combination of art, culture and creativity has provided an excellent platform for artists and enthusiasts to connect, exchange ideas and appreciate exceptional works from all over the world.

“Maybe next year it can be named as Miri International Tattoo Festival,” said Ting, who is also the Piasau assemblyman.

Besides the main attraction, he said this year’s festival also features a range of side events including workshops on tattoo art, exhibitions of visual art, and cultural performances.

These events aim to showcase the diversity and ever-evolving tattoo art, blending ancient traditions with contemporary creativity.

“This 2023 Miri Tattoo Festival will have a positive impact on the tourism industry, which I believe will promote Miri as a popular destination for tattoo enthusiasts from around the world,” said Ting.

“This, in turn, will have a positive impact on local businesses and community, while giving a boost to the hospitality industry in Miri,” he said of the festival which was first launched in 2006.

“I am grateful to the talented tattoo artists who have journeyed from various parts of Sarawak to take part in this festival and we warmly welcome those from the other regions of Malaysia and all over the globe at this event,” said Ting.

He also expressed hope that the event organiser, Persatuan Pengukir Seni Tradisional Kenarau Miri, would continue to host more tattoo festivals in the years to come, bringing in a wider range of tattoo artists from both within and outside the country.

Also present at the event was Persatuan Pengukir Seni Tradisional Kenarau Miri president Sylvester Juli.