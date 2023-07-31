14 independent secondary schools compete in Chinese chess competition

KUCHING (July 31): Seventy students from 14 Chinese independent secondary schools statewide took part in the Sarawak Du Zhong Chinese Chess Competition 2023 here yesterday.

Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau launched the competition which took place at Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 4 at Jalan Haji Taha, Satok.

Lau, in his officiating address, said the event aimed at promoting the Chinese culture and healthy activity among the young individuals.

The Chinese chess competition, he added, also served as an avenue for participants to enhance their critical thinking skills and learn from their counterparts, as well as to foster ties with those from the other Chinese schools.

“The Chinese chess games can help build up one’s thinking skills and techniques in both attacking and defence.

“When you’re not familiar with the one you’re facing, it serves as a trial of skill for you, how you can proactively take on your opponent.

“Once you start developing such a critical thinking skill, you can apply it in your daily life, not to mention that this practice will have a positive impact on your learning and help shape your analytical and problem-solving skills,” he said.

In sharing his knowledge, Lau pointed out that the Chinese chess game is not about taking out an opponent in the first couple of moves, but to strategise accordingly to record victory.

“Academic results, on its own, would not be enough these days as many universities assess a student based on whether he or she has been active in extra-curricular activities,” Lau said, citing the importance of games and extra-curricular activities.

“Many renowned universities do not focus solely on the students’ academic performances, but also into other aspects such as community services,” he told the young participants.

For the students’ development, the Sha Dong Zong, he said, since 2021 has allocated a certain amount of fund for the 14 Du Zhong (Chinese secondary schools) across Sarawak to carry out their activities.

This, he said, is to encourage and motivate students to explore new learning opportunities and pick up life skills.

Also present was CHMS No. 4 principal Johnny Kon.