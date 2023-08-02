Kuching cops bust notorious motorcycle theft, break-in gang

KUCHING (Aug 2): The Kuching police Counter Aggressive Team (CAT) has arrested six members of the notorious ‘Geng Piji’ for motorcycle thefts and housebreaking cases that occurred between July 16 and 31.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah told a press conference today the gang left their victims, including VIPs, with damages totalling RM37,000.

“This gang is active in areas such as Gita, Stutong, Stampin, and Tabuan Jaya,” he said.

He revealed during the arrests, which were carried out at six different locations here, police also seized a shotgun and cartridges stolen from a victim’s house, a homemade air gun, a machete, a car, and various tools believed to be used for housebreaking.

“It is fortunate that we could recover the shotgun,” said Ahsmon, adding the government should reassess the licensing of firearms in Sarawak.

The six suspects, one of whom is a woman, are aged between 31 and 47.

“All of them have a total of 29 police records for criminal activities and drugs. All of them also tested positive for drugs (methamphetamine),” said Ahsmon.

He added the suspects did not specifically target victims but would instead act on a whim to steal whatever they could get their hands on.

With the crippling of the gang, Ahsmon said police have solved at least six open cases and shed light on another 11 cases, which are being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle and Section 457 of the same Code for housebreaking.

He said police have also brought one housebreaking case to court under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

All six suspects are currently under remand until Aug 4 to assist with investigations.

Ahsmon also called on the public to be the eyes and ears of the police by reporting any suspicious activities or individuals by calling 082-244444 or going to the nearest police station.