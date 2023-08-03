Anwar: Global semiconductor company Infineon’s new RM25 bln investment in line with Madani Economy

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): Global semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG’s announcement of an additional investment of up to €5 billion (RM24.9 billion) is in line with the Madani Economy’s concept of making Malaysia an Asian economic leader and among the world’s 30 largest economies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the chip maker’s confidence in Malaysia’s investment ecosystem reflects the country’s importance in the global semiconductor supply chain.

“I welcome Infineon’s investment announcement which is a testament to its confidence in Malaysia.

“The announcement came following my discussion with Infineon chief operations officer Dr Rutger Wijburg on July 24, 2023,” he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today.

He noted that Infineon plans to invest the five billion euros to expand its facility in Kulim, Kedah, by building the world’s largest 200-millimetre silicon carbide (SiC) power fabrication plant over the next five years.

Since five decades ago, Infineon has made Malaysia as an important hub via its wafer fabrication in Kulim and the chip packaging operation in Batu Berendam, Melaka.

“This (investment) will complement the National Investment Aspirations and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, which aim to attract high-tech and high-value investments to support economies globally and domestically,” he added. – Bernama