Abg Jo shares birthday wish for Sarawak to prosper

KUCHING (Aug 4): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who turned 73 today, has shared his birthday wish for Sarawak.

During a press conference after attending the inauguration of the Tun Abang Haji Openg Digital Centre (TAHODC) at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in Kota Samarahan, Abang Johari said his main wish was to see Sarawak prosper.

“I only want Sarawak to prosper where people can live comfortably. Secondly, we are stable and the leaders focus on how to upgrade the rakyat by providing facilities.

“And avoid infighting with each other,” he shared.

He said with Sarawak emerging as a high-income state, the challenge now is to ensure the distribution of wealth can be translated in a meaningful way to Sarawakians.

Abang Johari said he believes Sarawak will be able to overcome the challenges despite the difficulties.

He said next on his agenda would be to provide free university education to Sarawakians.

Sarawak can only achieve success if its human capital is equipped with specialised skills and knowledge, he said.

“Now, as we have been categorised as a high-income state, we have to maintain that title, and this is quite challenging for me, especially to maintain this title.

“We will always be a high-income state, and secondly, my intention is to make tertiary education free. And thirdly, to increase our household income.

“And my wish is for Sarawak to continue to be developed and with a strong economy that enables families to have food on the table, that is the key.

“And we have to give opportunities, create more jobs. That is why I always stress that education is the key. You want to fight poverty through education,” he added.