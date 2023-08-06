CM: Embrace patriotism and nurture unity

TUARAN (Aug 6): The National Day Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign is the best time to embrace patriotism and nurture unity among the multi-racial and multi-religious people, said

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

Speaking at the Merdeka Jalur Gemilang programme at the Astaka Padang Tuaran here on Sunday, he said this year’s National Day theme, “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan”, was apt as racial unity and tolerance have been the pillars in preserving the country’s independence.

He said in a plural country like Malaysia, unity among the various races and ethnicities must continue to be fostered and protected because it is the only way to achieve progressive economic growth and political stability.

“I call upon the people to unite and work together to protect and strengthen unity in our country.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure prosperity and progress will continue to be enjoyed and not disrupted by negative elements,” he said.

Similarly, he said that the State Government’s efforts in realising the planned development under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya need solid support from all.

“In this context, close relations, understanding, tolerance and unity among the people at all levels are critical in determining the success of development in Sabah,” he said.

In line with the National Day month, the Chief Minister also urged the people to take the initiative to fly the Jalur Gemilang with pride and replace damaged flags with new ones.

“Let us work together to instil a caring attitude in the community so that they look up to and respect the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol and identity of this nation,” he said.

Present were Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Assistant Tourism, Culture and

Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd Executive Chairman Datuk Jasnih Daya, SESB Chairman Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau, District Officer Hadzlan Jablee, State Information Director Jainisah Mohd Noor and community leaders.

The Chief Minister later flagged off a convoy of 17 vehicles from eight public and private agencies involving 66 participants.

Tuaran was represented by 100 participants involving 25 vehicles making their way to Kiulu, Tamparuli and onward to Kudat.

Organised by the State Information Department, the Kembara convoy will travel 2,300km throughout Sabah until August 3.