Insp Sheila to file preliminary objections to three charges

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): A woman police officer, better known as ‘Inspector Sheila’, will submit preliminary objections to the three charges she is facing, including criminal intimidation against a police lance corporal.

He lawyer M. Manoharan said Insp Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, 35, told the court this during mention of her cases at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court today before Magistrate Chai Guan Hock.

He said they would be filing the objections in relation to constitutional issues, claiming that the charges against her lack basis and are frivolous.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Anis Farhah Ahmad Hilmi told the court that the prosecution had handed over some of the case documents to the defence, except for a video recording.

Sheila is charged with committing criminal intimidation against M. Silverkoomarie, 69, at No 8, Jalan SG 1/1, Taman Sri Gombak here at 12 noon on June 15 this year, an offence under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail or a fine, or both, on conviction.

She is also accused of intentionally insulting the modesty of P. Taneswaran, 31, by telling him ‘look at yourself, fat and bald like a rhinoceros’, an offence under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ jail or a fine, or both, on conviction.

Meanwhile, before Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni, deputy public prosecutor Erneetha Kaur Beghwant Singh said the prosecution had also handed over some case documents to the defence.

In that court, Sheila is alleged to have made inappropriate remarks regarding the rank of lance corporal to Lance Kpl Abdul Arif Farhan Abdul Razak at the same location and date at 1.25 pm, a charge also under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

Both courts fixed Aug 22 this year for mention of the cases. – Bernama