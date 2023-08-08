Duo in Kuching jailed 10 months for dishonestly retaining a stolen car

KUCHING (Aug 8): Two unemployed men were each sentenced to 10 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for dishonestly retaining a stolen car belonging to a quinquagenarian woman in July this year.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Lincoln Ijau Jarau, 31, and Mohd Farizul Zainuddin, 28, after they each pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 411 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of not less than six months and not more than five years, or a fine, upon conviction.

Mason also ordered their jail sentence to take effect from their date of their arrest on Aug 4, 2023.

The duo committed the offence at a parking lot of a restaurant near Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here around 7.40am on July 4, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a 76-year-old man, who was the complainant in the case, found that the car belonging to his 56-year-old daughter had gone missing when it was parked at the restaurant’s parking lot.

The estimated loss was about RM20,000.

He then lodged a police report that led to the duo’s arrests on Aug 4, 2023.

During investigation, the complainant was able to identify that the car belonged to his daughter.

A check was then conducted on the car and the police found that the chassis and engine numbers matched those of the car that was reported missing.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while the duo was unrepresented by a counsel.