Polls: Police, military personnel cast ballots today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 8): The six state elections heat up, with 98,785 police, military personnel and their spouses casting their ballots in early voting today.

All early voting centres in six states, including Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, are scheduled to open simultaneously at 8am this morning and close in stages according to the location of the polling centre.

Early voting for the state polls will see 49,660 military personnel and 47,728 police personnel and their spouses cast their ballots at 260 early voting centres, containing 377 polling streams.

A total of 1,362 police personnel and 35 military personnel with their spouses will be involved in the early voting process for the Kuala Terengganu by-election at three early voting centres at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters (IPK).

At Terengganu IPK, the first early voting centre to be closed is for the Batu Buruk state seat, at 12 noon, followed by the voting centre for the Bandar state seat, at 2 pm, and the last for the Ladang state seat, at 5 pm, while there is no early voting for the Wakaf Mempelam state seat.

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, the Electoral Roll used for the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu by-election is the latest register of voters updated until June 21, 2023.

The EC set the nomination day and early voting for the state polls and the Kuala Terengganu by-election on July 29 and Aug 8 respectively, while polling day is Aug 12.

The campaigning period is set for 14 days starting from the day of nomination and will end at 11.59 pm Aug 11.

The state polls involve 36 state seats in Kedah; Kelantan (45); Terengganu (32); Penang (40) Selangor (56) and 36 seats in Negeri Sembilan.

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election was held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on June 27 to annul the victory of PAS candidate, Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, in the 15th General Election, after it was found that there was an element of bribery during the election campaign. – Bernama