Fahmi issues notice of demand to Papagomo over claims of conducting political talk in mosque

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has sent a notice of demand over allegations that he gave a political talk at a mosque in Rawang, Selangor in July and misusing ministerial powers.

Lawyer Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi said the notice was issued today to Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, known popularly as ‘Papagoo’ over two postings he made online.

“The minister is demanding a retraction and an open apology from the individual,” he said in a statement today, adding that the slanderous posts by the individual on Facebook and TikTok was malicious and made to sully Fahmi’s good reputation.

The posts insinuated that the minister had gone against the decree of the Sultan of Selangor by conducting a political talk at a mosque, and contained innuendos that Fahmi was abusing his ministerial powers, he added.

Fahmi had refuted the allegations made against him that he was campaigning at the mosque and stressed that he was ready to fully cooperate with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department if needed.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan had previously been reported to have said that there was no element of political campaigning in Fahmi’s speech made at the main prayer hall of Nurul Yaqin Mosque, Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang, Rawang.

Examination of the 12-minute video recording by the police indicated that the speech by Fahmi was related to an explanation regarding the British band The 1975, he added. – Bernama