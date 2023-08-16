Niosh to hold seminars on health, safety management systems in workplace, says board member

KUCHING (Aug 16): The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) is organising a series of seminars starting this month to increase awareness on the implementation of health and safety management systems in the workplace, said its board of directors member Thomas Balan Bang.

He revealed Kuching was the first location for these seminars titled “Practising Integrity and Health & Safety at Workplace in Accelerating Organisation’s Sustainability” before moving to other locations nationwide.

He said the seminars will also be held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah followed by Johor Bahru for the southern region, Kuantan for the east coast region, Penang for the northern region and Selangor for the central region.

“This series of seminar focuses on raising awareness and understanding of International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) safety standards. This is to help organisations to systematically manage health and security risks to the employers, employees and the general public.

“Proper implementation of ISO 45001, ISO 45003 and ISO 21101 standards can contribute to achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 in line with the government’s efforts,” he said when opening the first series of the seminar today.

He also said this series of seminar, carried out by the Niosh Certification Sdn Bhd, will apply elements of sustainability development in its training related to the management system and auditing activities.

Balan also spoke about how these efforts can contribute to safer working environment and reducing accidents at workplace.

Among the speakers during the one day seminar was Niosh Certification Sdn Bhd Sarawak region general manager Lawrence Caesar Chau who gave an introduction of MS ISO 45001.

Ministry of Health’s Occupational and Environmental Health Sector head Dr Priya Ragunath then gave a talk on Towards effective management of psychological health and safety in the workplace with ISO 45003:2021 Occupational Health and Safety Management System – Psychological health and safety at work”.

Also present at the event was Niosh Sarawak regional manager Nur Mirza Suhaili.