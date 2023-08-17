25 attend DCCI fertigation course to learn about smart farming

KUCHING (Aug 17): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) is continuing in its efforts to teach smart farming methods to the Dayak community by organising courses on fertigation.

In stating this, DCCI executive secretary Terence Temenggong Jayang said the latest course on chilli planting took place in Sibu.

“The participants comprised 25 farmers from Rumah James Medan, Nanga Tangit in Selangau who came to Sibu for the course which ran from Aug 12 to 13,” he said in a press release issued by DCCI.

He explained that fertigation is a form of smart farming that can provide lucrative business opportunities, especially in the planting of chillies and vegetables.

“It is an efficient method to save on labour, by utilising technology that can be controlled with ease.

“It can also synchronise nutrient supply and crop nutrient requirement, which enhances water-usage efficiency, nutrient-usage efficiency and achieves higher yields,” he added.

According to Terrence, the participants have been traditionally involved in various agricultural farming activities such as planting of vegetables, fruit trees and chillies.

He said all of them were keen to learn and understand the latest agricultural practices, especially fertigation technology, to help them achieve higher yields and earn higher income.

He said feedback from a participant, Tuai Rumah Rantai Ugak from Skim Sekuai Selangau, showed the course to be informative for the participants who gained good understanding and insight of fertigation.

“He (Rantai) suggested that this type of course should be held more frequently for the rural farmers to expose them to modern farming practices,” Terrence added.

The course was funded by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment under the post-Covid business recovery programme fund.

It was conducted by DCCI supreme council member Cooplay Nyipa Aji, who is a master trainer in smart farming and a Permanent Food Production Park participant.

DCCI capacity building executive Eleanor Edward and assistant executive Yvonne Joshua were also in attendance.