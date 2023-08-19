Teenager allegedly stabs younger brother to death in Ranau

RANAU (Aug 19): Police arrested a teenager after he allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death at their family home at Kampung Kinapulidan here on Thursday.

Ranau police chief Deputy Superintendent Simiun Lomudin said the nine-year old victim succumbed to his injuries at the Ranau Hospital following the 5.40am incident.

“Police investigation revealed the 19-year-suspect, who is the older brother of the victim, allegedly stabbed his sibling with a sharp object in the abdomen.

“The victim was taken to hospital by a neighbour but he succumbed to his injuries at 11.10am the same day,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Simiun said police have detained the suspect for investigation into the case which is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.