Fahmi urges architects to provide building designs that support better internet infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has urged architects to ensure that their designs for new buildings in the country provide for these premises to be properly equipped with internet infrastructure.

He said this is in line with the rollout of 5G, which is now readily available in Malaysia.

“I believe a lot of newer buildings, insya-Allah will be much better equipped. We now have 5G. So, a lot of these structures will have to be fitted out in order for us to take full advantage of the fastest internet that we have.

“This is important because as the minister in charge of internet, I have been frequently blamed when some buildings don’t have internet (facility). But it is something for us to consider,” he said when closing the Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia (PAM) Merdeka Weekend here today.

Also present were PAM president Abu Zarim Abu Bakar and PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Tengku Datuk Ab Aziz Tengku Mahmud.

Fahmi also said PAM and related industry players should consider coming up with building architecture with its own history, such as the Angkasapuri and Parliament buildings.

“There should be an architectural language that is adapted for the benefit of people’s housing projects in the future. If you notice, Malay households normally have the kitchen at the back portion of the house but for most Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) in Kuala Lumpur it is located in the front section.

“Therefore, I would like to have more conversation with PAM and also with budding architects about what houses for the rakyat should look like. I know this is not my field but I am very passionate about this because there is a lot of PPR in my constituency,” said Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament. — Bernama