Nanta: 15 Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project phase 1 packages to be ready by January 2025

PAPAR (Aug 20): A total of 15 work packages in Phase 1 of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project (LPB) are now at 82 per cent of construction and scheduled to be fully completed in January 2025, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said three of the 15 packages are now fully completed and can be used.

“For the 19 Phase 1B packages… the packages that have not yet started and are expected to be tendered in the fourth quarter of 2023, after the Value Management Laboratory is finalised,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Donggongon Road Upgrade project site to Papar Spurs Phase 2 and 3 and Work Package 04 (Bongawan to Papar) of the Sabah LPB here today.

Also present were his deputy Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is also Sabah Works Minister.

The Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project involving 35 work packages along 706 kilometres starting from the border of Sabah and Sarawak in Sindumin up to Tawau, started in July 2016.

Commenting further, Alexander said the Federal government has channeled RM6.503 billion in development allocations to Sabah.

“The allocation is to build slope bridges and so on. A total of RM2.23 billion from the allocation is for Sabah LPB. The Federal Government has also agreed to increase allocations to resolve road issues in Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that among other things the purpose of the working visit to Sabah was to meet with the Sabah Works Ministry to discuss the Borneo Expedition programme by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah along the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah and Sarawak next month.

“Therefore, I want the ministry, especially the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR), to conduct a survey of all the roads that the Borneo Expedition will pass through so that the programme runs smoothly,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the MYJalan campaign, Alexander said it will be expanded to Sabah and Sarawak.

“The MYJalan campaign will be launched by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Jeti Tasik Awam, Tasik Banding, Perak on Aug 24. The MYJalan campaign will open space and opportunities for users to make complaints specifically related to roads.

“Through the implementation of the MYJalan campaign, the people will be given exposure and understanding about the types of roads and the responsibilities of the parties concerned,” he added. — Bernama