Woman killed, five injured in single vehicle crash along Bintulu-Miri road

MIRI (Aug 21): A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash along the Pan Borneo Highway near the Alam Bumi junction, some 110km from here, yesterday.

The accident also saw five others, three of whom were children, injured.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Diana Tinsie Douglas, 20, died at the scene.

Bomba Zone 6 Miri head senior fire superintendent Ismaidi Ismail said the department received an emergency call regarding the accident at 4.36pm.

Personnel from the Batu Niah fire station was sent to the scene located around 24km away.

“Arriving at the scene, the operation team found that there had indeed been an accident involving a Miri-bound saloon car coming from Bintulu, which skidded and hit the metal railing at the scene,” Ismaidi said.

“The Bomba team later found that a woman, who was in the back seat behind the driver, was unconscious,” he said in a statement.

Firefighters had to work to extricate the body, which was pinned in the vehicle, and later handed it over to police for further action.

Based on information obtained from the police, there were six victims in the vehicle – two women, one man, two boys, and a girl.

“Five of the victims were first helped out of the car by the public and rushed to a nearby clinic,” said Ismaidi.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.