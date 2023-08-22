Bukit Aman: 2,666 police personnel to be on duty during National Day celebration in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 22): A total of 2,666 police personnel will be on duty during the National Day 2023 celebration, to be held in Putrajaya on Aug 31.

Bukit Aman deputy director of management (administration) DCP Gilberd Philip Layang said this was to ensure the safety and public order of the attendees, as well as to manage traffic flow.

“A total of 1,560 personnel will be involved in the National Day parade, including from the General Operations Force, the Marine Police and the VAT 69 Commando special forces team.

“In addition, animal assets from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) Mounted Unit, consisting of 30 horses, and the Royal Malaysia Police K9 Unit, with 18 dogs, will also participate in the parade,” he said in the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme aired by RTM1 today.

Gilberd said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain would lead the FRU Mounted Unit in the parade to enliven the National Day celebration.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Department Management Services Division director Norahiza Abdul Rahman said that preparations for the celebration had reached 95 per cent.

“Altogether, a grand total of 17,000 participants, comprising 65 contingents and 37 marching bands, will participate in this year’s National Day celebration, and it is expected that about 100,000 visitors will converge at Dataran Putrajaya,” she said in the same programme. – Bernama