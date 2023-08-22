Minister: Cross-border collab can boost green investment potential in tourism, cultural heritage conservation

KUCHING (Aug 22): The potential of green investments in tourism and cultural heritage conservation can be truly maximised through joint collaboration across borders and sectors, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said such collaboration can lead to reimagining, rethinking and rebuilding tourism in a responsible manner for the benefit of all.

In his keynote address at the International Conference on Responsible Tourism and Hospitality (ICRTH) 2023 in Bogor, Indonesia yesterday, he said it is a timely call for everyone to tackle the pressing environmental issues stemming from unregulated growth.

“As custodians of our beautiful lands, we must acknowledge the carbon footprint of travel and pioneer sustainable solutions to reduce our impact on the environment.

“Our Mother Earth deserves a tourism industry that contributes to a greener, cleaner future, and with responsible investments and collective initiatives, we can preserve our beloved destinations for future generations,” he said.

The ICRTH 2023, themed “Reviving Tourism through Green Investments”, is currently being held at IPB International Convention Center (IICC) Bogor.

Noting that the ICRTH started in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, Abdul Karim said Kuching hosted the ICRTH 2022 last year using a hybrid approach, which was participated by 280 delegates from more than 20 countries, including esteemed guests from United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

On another matter, Abdul Karim said UNWTO has reported that international arrivals have reached up to 80 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels, translating to 235 million tourists travelling internationally in the first quarter of 2023.

He pointed out this figure is more than double the same period in 2022.

“Although our region, Asia and the Pacific, is still trailing behind Europe and the Americas with a recovery rate of 54 per cent, it is promising to note the upward trajectory,” he said.

He also said in Malaysia, an encouraging influx of 4.5 million tourists was recorded in the first quarter of this year, mostly from Asean countries.

He said this progress has enabled Malaysia to stay on course in achieving the target of 16.1 million tourist arrivals.

He also believed neighbouring countries, including Indonesia, also expect to reach their respective targets of foreign tourists.

“Let us not forget the role of domestic tourism in recent years. We also see the significant rise of visitors traveling within their countries, provinces or states during and after the pandemic.

“In Sarawak, we introduced a domestic tourism package called ‘Sia Sitok’. Not only many Sarawakians took the advantage to visit different destinations in Sarawak, they were amazed with what they saw and experienced.

“The appreciation they have towards nature and culture as well as connection with the community and heritage are what delights me and the ministry.

“I am sure the same thing happens in Indonesia and many other countries. Overall tourism recovery leads us towards a future full of anticipation and optimism,” said Abdul Karim.