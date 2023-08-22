Miss World Malaysia finalists do charity in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 22): Finalists of Miss World Malaysia 2023 in cooperation with the Tavan Welfare and Entrepreneurship Association Sabah carried out a charitable expedition to Kokol Hill here on Sunday.

Comprising a convoy of 40 individuals, the team had traversed rugged terrains via four-wheel drive vehicles to reach Kampung Tombongon.

A heartwarming aspect of the expedition was the delivery of essential food packages consisting of rice, flour, dry noodles, etc. to the elderly villagers.

A cooperation between the Tavan Welfare and Entrepreneurship Association, HyperLive Entertainment and Fantastic Golden, the volunteers aimed to extend comfort, warmth and care to the seniors who call the village their home.

HyperLive Entertainment’s CEO Dr Sean Wong said the event, which he believes embodies a fusion of goodwill and wellness, is part of the Miss World Malaysia “Beauty With A Purpose” mission.

Sean said the hands-on experience for the volunteers aims to empower youths and inculcate good life values by fostering awareness on creating positive impact in society, and their visit to impoverished families and elderly citizens living in solitude was aimed to share with them love and compassion.

“The journey encompassed crossing suspension bridges, navigating rivers and scaling peaks, offering the contestants a valuable lesson in resilience.

“This philosophy aligns seamlessly with Miss World Malaysia Beauty With A Purpose mission and core values,” he said.

Tavan Welfare and Entrepreneurship Association Sabah founder Elaine Wong expressed her appreciation in the tight-knight cooperation from all parties involved in the initiative.

Also present was Fantastic Golden managing director Eric Goh, who commended the Miss World Malaysia 2023 competition’s key objectives as beyond celebrating beauty as it seeks to nurture charitable values in young minds.

The spectacular grand finals of Miss World Malaysia 2023 will be held at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) on August 25.

The national stage of Miss World Malaysia 2023 can become a catalyst for contestants to champion their own charitable endeavors, thereby creating a ripple effect of positive change.