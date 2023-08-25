Court fines man RM4,000 for breaking glass door of family’s house in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Aug 25): A man was fined RM4,000 in default six months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for committing mischief by breaking a glass door of his family’s house.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Mohd Akmal Ibrahim, 28, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term for up to five years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

He committed the offence at his family’s house in Kampung Bintawa Tengah, Petra Jaya here around 11.50am on Aug 20, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohd Akmal’s father, who is the complainant, found him running amok at home and broke the glass door.

Mohd Akmal was suspected to be under the influence of drugs as the father stated that the former was high and wandering around inside the house while holding a knife the night before the incident.

Fearing for the safety of his family, the father lodged a police report that led to Mohd Akmal’s arrest on the next day.

The investigation found that he had committed mischief and admitted to slamming the glass door, causing it to break and resulting in a RM500 loss.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Mohd Akmal was represented by a counsel from National Legal Aid Foundation.