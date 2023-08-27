Entries to design competition for Kuching’s Mile 7 archway, landmark now open

KUCHING (Aug 27): Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Kota Sentosa and Kuching Mile 7 Chamber of Commerce are jointly organising an archway and landmark design competition to better promote Kota Sentosa as a tourist destination.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap said he had secured RM1 million under his rural transformation project (RTP) for the construction of the archway and the landmark, and the project will be undertaken by the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

“We want the people in Mile 7 and surrounding areas to come up with the design to reflect the heritage of the Mile 7 Bazaar,” said Yap, while pointing out the competition is open to all interested individuals or teams.

Once the design is selected, Yap said a proposal will be submitted to MPP as a reference for the engineers and architects.

Eight finalists from each category will present their designs and explain their concepts to the judging panels.

The competition is separated into two categories, namely design for an archway and a landmark, and entries are to be submitted by 12pm on Oct 15. Late submissions will be rejected.

Entries are to be handed in at Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Kota Sentosa service centre at Galacity commercial area (near to The Gourmand grocery store) and Kuching Mile 7 Chamber of Commerce office.

Entry forms are available at the service centre.

There will be a registration fee of RM10 – submissions in both hand drawn and computer generated designs are accepted.

Winners for both categories will receive RM3,000 cash prize and a trophy; second place (RM2,000 and a trophy); and third place (RM1,000 and a trophy).

Five consolation winners will receive a RM500 cash prize and a trophy each in both categories.

On a separate note, Yap said his office had so far allocated RM200,000 to beautify Sam San Kuet Bong Temple; RM50,000 to upgrade the toilets and RM30,000 to upgrade the parking lot.

Another RM500,000 has been allocated to upgrade Kota Sentosa town square; RM200,000 to upgrade a basketball court with an upcoming RM200,000 LED decorative street lighting project.

He informed that a Kenyalang Gold Card registration will be held at Faith Methodist Church at Hui Sing on Sept 2 from 9am to 4pm and eligible applicants will receive their card during registration.

For more information on the design competition, contact Penghulu Lai at 012-8882278, Kapitan Lee (019-8596695), Chen (019-8130636), Candy Wong (016-8560826) and Lee Hui Shia (013-8241786).