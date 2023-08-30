Bintulu health office recognised as ‘Baby-Friendly Clinic’

BINTULU (Aug 30): The Bintulu Divisional Health Office (PKB) has been recognised as a ‘Baby-Friendly Clinic’ for providing facilities that fully support the practice of breastfeeding, said Bintulu health officer Dr Melvin Chung.

Thus, he added, PKB Bintulu is ready to provide advice or technical guidance to government and private agencies that are interested in making their respective facilities baby-friendly.

“If we are able to provide these facilities for mothers to realise a better life for their children within two years, it is not impossible for government departments or private agencies to work together to provide the same opportunity to maximise the health potential of both mothers and children.”

He said this during the launch of Bintulu division-level Breastfeeding Week 2023 at a shopping mall here on Monday.

According to Dr Chung, this support is one of the efforts to help mothers and produce healthy generation for the future.

“It is in line with Malaysia’s healthy eating policy to reduce the burden of malnutrition,” he added.

It is understood that the programme, themed ‘Empowering Breastfeeding: Meaningful Change for Working Parents’, focuses on breastfeeding practices and work that examines the issue of lactation facilities, workplace support and the perspective of working parents in an effort to make breastfeeding a success.

Various interesting activities were held throughout the programme such as exhibitions by Tatau, Sebauh and Bintulu health clinics, children’s fashion competitions, health screenings and others.

The implementation of the Baby-Friendly Clinic (KRB) is one of the efforts of the Ministry of Health (MoH) to promote, protect and support breastfeeding in health facilities that provide health services to mothers and children (Health Clinics, Maternal and Child Health Clinics and Rural Clinics) all over the country.

The Baby-Friendly Clinic aims to provide services and environments that promote and support breastfeeding practices.

This establishment is one of MoH’s strategies to encourage mothers to breastfeed their babies exclusively from birth to the first six months and continue until the baby is two years old.

Also present at the event was Public Health Development Section medical officer cum Bintulu Division Baby-Friendly Initiative Committee vice chairperson Dr Nurul Nurashikin Othman.