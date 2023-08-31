Abg Jo sad Malaysia unable to focus on overall devt, wants country to be united to face challenges ahead

MUKAH (Aug 31): Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed his sadness that the country has not really been able to focus its energy on its overall development lately.

The Sarawak Premier said there are leaders who seemed to be quite desperate in using racial and religious issues that can divide a multi-racial society simply to gain political support.

“This is certainly not good for the country when the world is struggling with various problems, especially the Covid-19 pandemic, wars and global climate change.

“The country should be united to face all these problems. In conjunction with this year’s National Day celebration, let us all try to understand that the interests of the country are above all other interests.

“The country needs a strong government to shoulder the responsibility of planning a clear economic direction towards making Malaysia a high-income country so that (the) independence gives us the true meaning,” he said during the state-level 66th National Day celebration at Mukah polytechnic here today.

The event was graced by acting Head of State Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and his wife Puan Sri Dato Fatimah Mohamad Iskandar.

Abang Johari said the people should not be complacent and continue to fight each other because this will create division among the different races, religions and regions.

“If we are suspicious of each other and “asyik berbentes” (continue to fight) as the late Tok Nan (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) said, then our energy and thoughts are only focused to deny and defeat the opponent,” he said.

Earlier, he emphasised that the independence of Tanah Melayu on Aug 31, 1957 is as important as Sarawak independence on July 22, 1963.

“This is because it sparked the idea and effort to merge Tanah Melayu with Sarawak and Sabah, including Singapore to establish a new nation on Sept 16, 1963 named Malaysia.

“The leaders of Sarawak at that time agreed to merge with other regions to form Malaysia in order to preserve the security of this state from the power and influence of foreign ideologies with certain conditions as stipulated in the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

He said in the past 66 years, much progress has been achieved by the country and Sarawak as part of Malaysia when compared to other countries in the region.

“The country has successfully diversified its economy from an agricultural and commodity economy to an economy driven by manufacturing and service activities to become a major exporter of electrical and electronic goods.

“The country’s average economic growth is around 5.4 per cent since 2010, according to the World Bank report, and is expected to achieve a transition from an upper middle-income economy to a high-income economy by 2024,” he said.

He also pointed out that with the development of Sarawak’s economy in the last six years, the state’s revenue had increased to RM12 billion last year.

“The World Bank has recently recognised Sarawak as a high-income state with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of RM61,442 or US$13,205.

“However, we cannot be fully content with this achievement because the people’s household income of RM4,978 in 2022, has not reached the median household income at the national level.

“I sincerely hope that with the state’s economic development which is extremely encouraging at a rate of 6.5 per cent in 2022, our people have the opportunity to increase their income thus improving the state’s household income up to the median household income at the national level of RM6,388.

“I am very confident that Sarawak’s focus under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government towards empowering the green economy and the development of renewable energy will be the main pillar of the state’s economic strength until 2030 and beyond.

“The GPS government is not perfect as much as human beings are not perfect but let me give the reassurance that as the Premier and supported by my colleagues in the Cabinet, we will continue to strive to do our level best for Sarawak and its people. We are open to criticism as long as they are constructive,” he said.

