In Kuching, knife-wielding food delivery worker fined for threatening to kill friends

KUCHING (Sept 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a fast-food chain food delivery worker RM2,000 in default three months’ jail for threatening to kill four friends with a knife.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Samsol Saimi, 47, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence against the four victims aged between 19 and 26 at a workers’ dormitory at Lorong Setia Raja, Tabuan Tranquility around 12.30am on Aug 28.

Based on the facts of the case, a woman, who was the complainant in this case, and her three friends, were on the ground floor of the dormitory when Samsul approached them while wielding a knife towards them and saying he would kill them.

Out of fear, the complainant lodged a police report for further action.

A police team arrested Samsul near a petrol station at Jalan Canna.

The investigation found that Samsul lost his judgment due to work-related stress and used a knife to pursue and threaten to harm the victims.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Samsul was unrepresented by legal counsel.