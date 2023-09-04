King, Queen touched by rakyat’s enthusiasm at ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 4): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were touched by the rakyat’s enthusiasm at the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour yesterday afternoon, according to Istana Negara.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Major General Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin said Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah expressed their appreciation to the thousands of people who turned up to greet them during the tour.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah were moved by the warm reception, as people lined the streets as early as 12 noon along the 34-kilometre route from Tawau Airport to the hotel where Their Majesties were staying.

“Although the Yang di-Pertuan Agong himself was driving the car, accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong, the journey to the hotel took almost six hours. Their Majesties were glad that they could mingle with the rakyat throughout the journey, which should have taken just about 30 minutes.

“The King and Queen were deeply touched by the spirit shown by the people on the first day of their trip to Sabah to realise His Majesty’s dream to traverse Sabah and Sarawak, starting today in Tawau and ending in Teluk Melano, Kuching, Sarawak on Sept 13, 2023,” he said in a statement today.

Zahari said Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the people in every stopover to focus on personal safety, especially when standing on the shoulder of the road and obey the instructions of the local authorities.

His Majesty expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as well as the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak for the realisation of the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour.

“His Majesty also expressed his gratitude to Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, Fadillah, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya for the celebration in Tawau, including the organisation of the launching ceremony and dinner with the people yesterday,” he said.

Their Majesties also asked the people to pray that the tour would run smoothly and successfully.

He added that His Majesty wanted the spirit of unity that was evident at the recent National Day 2023 celebration be shown by the people of Sabah and Sarawak at the Malaysia Day 2023 celebration on Sept 16. – Bernama