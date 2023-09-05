63 teams competing in Cantonese cuisine ‘Olympics’ in Kuching (Video)

KUCHING (Sept 5): The 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine is currently underway at Aeroville Mall here.

A total of 63 teams – each comprising a chef and an assistant from 30 countries – are showcasing their culinary skills in preparing Cantonese cuisine and the judging panel consists of 12 master chefs from various countries.

The participants are from China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Holland, Japan, South Korea, Macau and Australia, among others.

There are seven rounds of competition, with each round being participated by about 10 teams, as well as four cooking demonstrations over these two days featuring notable international and local master chefs.

The top 20 per cent of teams, based on marks, will be awarded gold medals, while the next 30 per cent will receive silver medals. The remaining teams will be awarded bronze medals.

Besides that, the top 10 teams, based on marks, in the overall competition will be awarded the Master Chef Awards. The prize giving ceremony and dinner will be held on Wednesday night.

On Monday night, a welcoming dinner, which was held for the international participants was graced by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine is organised by Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching and World Master Chefs Association for Cantonese Cuisine.

It is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.