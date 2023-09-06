Woman jailed, fined for stealing chocolates from Petra Jaya supermarket

KUCHING (Sept 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an unemployed woman for two weeks and fined her RM2,000 in default one week in jail for stealing 25 units of chocolate worth RM210.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Khalimahtul Saadiah Mohd Ali, 30, on her own guilty to a charge framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine upon conviction.

Khalimahtul committed the offence at a supermarket near Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 5.40pm on Sunday.

Based on the facts of the case, a supermarket employee (complainant) and a security guard detained her because the supermarket’s anti-theft antenna sounded when she exited the premises.

The complainant then instructed Khalimahtul to re-enter the supermarket and this triggered the alarm again.

The complainant then reported the matter to the head of security, who subsequently ordered Khalimahtul to be taken to the security room for further inspection.

This resulted in the discovery of the 25 units of chocolate in her bag.

The complainant then lodged a police report for further action.

The investigation found that Khalimahtul had stolen the chocolates from the supermarket.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Khalimahtul was unrepresented by legal counsel.