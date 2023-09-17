DAP Sarawak annual convention to take place in Miri on Nov 12

MIRI (Sept 17): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak annual convention will be held in Miri on Nov 12.

DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling said the first notice for the convention are being posted out to all DAP Sarawak branches.

“I would like to call upon all qualified delegates or observers to register for the annual convention, as this are the platform for a meet-up between leaders and grassroots members.

“This is a platform for us to discuss party affairs and chart the future direction of our party, ahead of the state election (which will be) in about two years’ time,” he said.

Ling who was also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary disclosed that the convention will be officiated by the DAP secretary general Anthony Loke who is also the federal Minister of Transport.

Agendas for the convention include a debate session on policy which will be made by state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen; the tabling of secretary and treasurer’s reports as well as delegates’ adoption of resolution which will be tabled by the state committee.

“DAP Sarawak is on a critical path. We must strengthen our political belief to remain relevant in our political pursuit, for the sake of Sarawakians in particular and Malaysians in general,” he stressed.