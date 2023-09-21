Malaysia, Turkiye reach consensus on measures to address Islamophobia

NEW YORK (Sept 21): Malaysia and Turkiye have reached a consensus on measures to address the threats of Islamophobia and racism, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said both countries will undertake efforts to deal with those issues through various ongoing and future measures.

Anwar said he and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to enhance cooperation efforts and strategies to curb anti-Muslim hate groups based around the world.

“We discussed (the issue) of extreme prejudice against Islam in the West and other countries. In my meeting with President Erdogan, we agreed to enhance efforts on cooperation and strategies to resolve such issues,” the prime minister said in a media conference here.

Both leaders are in New York to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and held a bilateral meeting at the Turkish House here earlier today.

Anwar said Turkiye will implement those strategies at activity locations in Europe and the Middle East and Malaysia, in Asia.

“A series of conferences were organised prior to this and they will continue (to be held). Further discussions on efforts against Islamophobia will continue to be pursued during Erdogan’s visit to Malaysia in December,” he said.

In addition to conferences and explanatory sessions, the prime minister said efforts to address prejudice and extreme attitudes towards Islam to the global community through publications will also be done, among them by publishing 100,000 copies of the Quran in various languages.

This includes 15,000 copies translated in Swedish, which have been sent to that country, he said, while adding that copies of the Quran have also been distributed to countries such as Australia and the United States, among others, and also learning centres, universities and mosques.

In the 30-minute-long meeting, both leaders also issued a joint statement, “Increasing Hatred, Intolerance, Discrimination and Acts of Violence Against Muslims and Their Sanctities” to express their views on anti-Muslim sentiments.

In the statement, Anwar and Erdogan also voiced their concerns about the growing threat of Islamophobia and the burning of the Quran in several European countries, while urging the UN and governments around the world to enhance efforts toward religious tolerance. ― Bernama