Mayor Wee: Several issues in MBKS areas requiring urgent attention relayed to police

KUCHING (Sept 22): Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng highlighted to the Sarawak police several recurring issues in the Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) areas of jurisdiction requiring urgent police intervention.

These include the theft of Telekom manhole covers and internal copper cables; roadside overhead cable vandalism; and missing underground street lighting cables.

Other issues requiring urgent attention are housing estate speed limit controls; accident-prone areas or roads; and over-weight vehicles damaging city roads.

“Apart from these, MBKS is also concerned about posters, entertainment outlet operating hours and the increase in cybercrime and online scams, including but not limited to online loan sharks and gambling; unauthorised online bank transfers; tele-scams; and job scams,” he said in a press statement today.

This comes after MBKS, the Kuching North City Commission, Padawan Municipal Council and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council; political secretaries to the Premier; and community leaders paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, followed by a dialogue session on Wednesday.

Wee said the visit was to address the enhancement of safety and enforcement in the Greater Kuching area.

During the dialogue session, he also highlighted the need for joint operations with the police to address illegal construction, storage and other unlawful activities.

“Four fundamental elements also need to be enhanced – the establishment of community policing to strengthen community-law enforcement relationships; an increase in the number of mobile police stations for improved responsiveness; expansion of the motorcycle patrol unit for enhanced mobility; and the strategic installation of CCTV cameras in selected crime-prone areas to bolster surveillance and security,” he said.

These initiatives aim to create a safer and more secure environment for Greater Kuching residents, he said.