Sibu MP’s service centre holding sale of subsidised goods tomorrow

SIBU (Sept 22): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s service centre will hold a goods subsidy programme at Kim Hock Supermarket located at Jalan Pedada here tomorrow (June 23).

Ling in a statement said the special sales programme will run from 8.30am to 11am.

“The items offered consist of 5kg rice, sugar, cooking oil, biscuits, instant noodles, eggs and 1kg pack of Milo.

“A total of 700 sets comprising each of these goods will be sold at RM55, which is a discount of more than 30 per cent from the market price of RM79.27,” he said.

Ling said in view of the limited number of sets being offered, members of the public are encouraged to come early to avoid missing out.

“It will be sold on a first-come first-served basis, so do come early,” he said, adding one household is entitled to purchase only one set.

He said the initiative is part of efforts by Democratic Action Party to help alleviate the cost of living burden of the people.