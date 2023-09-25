Education should go beyond the classroom, says Lee

MIRI (Sept 24): Education today should not just be limited to classroom or textbooks but also to include social skills activities, says Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

With the growing trend towards non-traditional learning skills and styles, he said a good education should be one that is holistic, incorporating activity-based learning approach such as co-curricular activities.

“I have always emphasised that sitting in classroom, relying on textbooks alone is no longer the effective way to gain knowledge,” he said in his opening remarks at the Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) annual concert at the Civic Centre here on Saturday.

The Sarawak government, Lee added, has been emphasising on the development of local talents which is crucial to the nation’s development.

He said that RRSS, as a Chinese independent school, has been working extensively in guiding its students with knowledge and values, and its achievement is the epitome of hard work and dedication by its educators.

The two-night concert which ended yesterday featured various modern and traditional stage performances.

Also present at the launching ceremony were RRSS board of management deputy director Dato Sri Lau Hieng Su, board member Dr Pauline Ho, and

chief executive officer Richard Liu.