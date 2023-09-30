GSC offers The Borneo Post readers free tickets for JFF 2023 screenings

KUCHING (Sept 30): The annual Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2023 will be running at Golden Screen Cinema (GSC) CityONE Megamall here from Oct 5 to 8.

According to GSC, the festival will feature 12 Japanese films of various genres.

“We welcome newcomers to experience the charms of Japanese cinema,” it said in a statement.

Readers of The Borneo Post can grab free tickets, valid until Oct 15, by using this promo code: Borneo Post: JFFKBP0008E00

Each promotional code offers one movie per redemption, subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The free tickets are only available for JFF 2023 movies at GSC Mid Valley Megamall, GSC 1 Utama, GSC NU Sentral, GSC Gurney Plaza, GSC Paradigm Mall JB, GSC CityONE Megamall Kuching, and GSC Suria Sabah KK,” said GSC.

The code, however, is not valid for the movie ‘#Manhole’.

“The promo code must be redeemed at the ‘Payment Mode’ page. After choosing your payment mode, check the box ‘Do you have a Promo Code?’ box. Enter your promo code and click ‘Submit’ to redeem your promo code,” said GSC.

The codes, inclusive of booking fees and surcharges, are not exchangeable for cash, and not valid with any ongoing promotions, vouchers, and/or privilege cards.

“GSC will not be held responsible for any loss or damage of the promo code,” it added.