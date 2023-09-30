Kites dot Bintulu skyline at Borneo International Kite Festival

BINTULU (Sept 30): Hundreds of colourful kites of all types and sizes dotted the Bintulu skies as the highly anticipated Borneo International Kite Festival (BIKF) 2023 returns.

For the past three days since it began on Sept 27, a large crowd comprising kite enthusiasts and lovers from all walks of life and ages gathered at the Bintulu Old Airport.

The 16th edition of the festival is making a great comeback with many exciting activities up to Oct 1, with the official opening ceremony taking place today (Sept 30).

BIKF is one of Bintulu’s iconic events and was first organised in 2005. This year’s edition is special, especially after a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 180 professional kite flyers from 40 countries are currently enjoying flying kites, which are one of the oldest and most versatile flying devices in the world.

Luca Piattoni, an Italian kite flyer from Rimini City, said he was very pleased for the opportunity to come back to Bintulu for the second time for BIKF.

“My kite journey started when I was 11 years old with sports kites. I did participate in various kite flying competitions in Europe and my first one in Bintulu was in 2018,” he told The Borneo Post when asked about his kite flying background.

The 30-year-old said he started making kites in 2005, with ‘eyes’ as his kites’ theme.

When asked why ‘eyes’, he said kites with eyes watch people from above.

“Since I lost my father to cancer, I had a feeling to express a connection between earth and sky so the question is — humans watch kites, but what happens if kites watch the humans?” he said.

Luca also expressed his love for Bintulu, and hoped this event can be further improved to be bigger and more prosperous in the future.

“No complaints. The field is a bit small but is fine. I love the people in Bintulu — a good match of culture and food unite,” he said.

As for Fréderique Riquier, an experienced kite flyer from France, she has been flying kites for 25 years and used to fly kites around the world.

“I also organised some kite flying events and organised workshops for children and families in France, but also sometimes in other countries,” she said.

She was among the first group of international kite flyers who joined BIKF when it was first held in 2005.

“I like this festival, with a very friendly organisation who really wants to make a nice festival bigger but still friendly.

“I fly with big inflatable kites, namely the Simba family; Tom and Jerry; Snoopy; big sea star; roosters; and Smurfs,” she said.

Fréderique said it was a huge satisfaction for her to see big smiles, joy and lights in the eyes of the people, especially among the children, when they see kites.