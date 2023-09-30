Miri’s Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023 a platform to boost unity in Sarawak

MIRI (Sept 30): The ‘Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023’, set to be taking place at Miri Indoor Stadium this Oct 20 to 29, is hailed as a platform to boost unity in Sarawak.

According to Sarawak Chinese Association (SCA) president Ting Pang Soon, the event would have ‘Unity in Diversity’ as its slogan, signifying its objective of strengthening the bonds of friendship, as well as inter-racial and inter-religious harmony among people of this diverse society.

“This event is not only about promoting traditional food, but also about cultural exchanges and enhancing the friendship among different communities,” he pointed out during a press conference on the festival, here on Thursday night.

Pang Soon said he had made a courtesy call on Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and received positive feedback from the minister, who had expressed his gratitude to the organising committee for having worked very hard to make this event for Sarawak.

“Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will be the guest-of-honour for the opening ceremony of Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023 on Tuesday, Oct 24 2023,” said Ting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister I for Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting said his ministry fully supported such event and thus, he congratulated the organising committee and all the participating organisations for introducing such a unique food carnival to Miri.

The Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023 would feature a total of 135 stalls, divided into halal and non-halal sections.

Moreover, the organising committee would also be setting up over 100 stalls at the stadium’s open carpark area where there would be two sections: one is for young entrepreneurs to promote and sell on their creative foods, drinks and other products, and the other to be set up by co-partners out to promote cultural food and drinks, as well as traditional crafts.

Initiated by the SCA, the event is jointly run by 19 other ethnic-group associations and endorsed by the Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak as well as the Miri City Council (MCC).

The ethnic-based associations include Federation of Orang Ulu Sarawak Malaysia (Forum), Persatuan Melayu Miri, Dayak Association Miri, Miri Indian Association, Sikh Association Miri, Persatuan Kedayan Miri, Persatuan Melanau Miri, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Miri Branch, Persatuan Jati Miriek Miri, Miri Punjabi Association, Persatuan Kebangsaan Kenyah Sarawak, Persatuan Kayan Sarawak, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, Persatuan Bisaya Sarawak, Persatuan Berawan Sarawak, Persatuan Pembangunan Tipun Penan Sarawak, Persatuan Masyarakat Saban Miri Sarawak, Persatuan Lakiput Sarawak and Rurum Lun Bawang Sarawak.

Stalls are still available – interested entrepreneurs could call 019-884 3779 (Siew) or 019-815 1815 (Cynthia Chai) for more details.