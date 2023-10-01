Bukit Assek rep: Photography event can highlight sustainable tourism

SIBU (Oct 1): The ‘Enchanting Sarawak Photography Contest and Exhibition’ could help nurture responsible and sustainable tourism, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He pointed this out in his speech prior to the prize presentation of the ‘Enchanting Sarawak, Capturing the Heart of Borneo Photography Contest 2023’ here yesterday.

He said the event had left ‘an indelible mark on the people’s hearts and illuminated the splendour of this enchanting region’.

“They have elevated our awareness of the need to preserve the pristine beauty of Sarawak for generations to come.

“Moreover, this contest and exhibition had served as a springboard for local talents, catapulting Sarawakian photographers into the international spotlight.

“Their works have not only enriched our appreciation of Sarawak, but have also inspired the next generation of photographers, fostering creativity and artistic expression within our communities,” said Chieng, acknowledging that the photography contest had involved 140 participants from all over Malaysia.

On the exhibition, Chieng said it was more than just a display of artwork.

“It’s a catalyst for change. It ignited fervour for exploration, drawing travellers from around the globe to Sarawak. Visitors were not just here to witness the images, but to also experience the reality.

“They ventured deep into the heart of Borneo, treading lightly, and immersing themselves in eco-tourism adventures that respected the fragile beauty they had seen in the photographs.”

He also noted that in recent years, Sarawak had become the ‘epicentre of a photographic renaissance’ that, in part, had breathed new life into the local tourism industry.

The ‘Enchanting Sarawak: Capturing the Heart of Borneo Photography Contest of 2023’ was sponsored by the Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP), under ‘Mudahcara’ Facilitation Fund.

Among those present were principal assistant secretary to the ministry Dr Elena Chai, Business Events Sarawak senior manager of market intelligence Geoffrey Lee, Sarawak Tourism Board tourist coordinator Prisca Wong and Photographic Society of Sibu president Peter Lee.

Meanwhile, Desmond Ngu came out tops in the ‘Culture’ category of the photography contest, a feat that earned him RM3,000.

Placing respectively second and third were Ho Kok Boon and Marwan Murshid, who took home RM2,000 and RM1,000, respectively.

For each category, the price structure was RM3,000 for the winning entry, RM2,000 as the second prize, RM1,000 as the third prize, and 10 consolation prizes worth RM200 each.

In the ‘Adventure’ category, Lo Kiun Sin’s entry was adjudged the best, with those sent by Tiong Chung Tiing and Hu Toh Kai placing respectively second and third.

Roger Teo emerged winner of the ‘Nature’, with Tiong Chung Tiing and Ho Kok Boon as the top runners-up.

In the ‘Food’ category, Ling Leh Ping took the first place, followed by Ling Sie Houng and John Lai at second and third place, respectively.

The Top 3 entries for the ‘Festival’ category were those submitted by Hu Toh Kai, John Lai and Chew Chun Hian.