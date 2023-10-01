Kayan lass Stacy Malang crowned ‘Ratu Baram Regatta 2023’

MARUDI (Oct 1) Stacy Malang, a 26-year-old Kayan lass from Long Bemang in Tutoh Apoh, Baram was crowned ‘Ratu Baram Regatta 2023’ after beating 11 other finalists last night.

The SMK Long Bedian teacher took home RM5,000 cash, a tiara, a trophy, flowers and a sash. She also took home RM300 cash for winning the Best Dress subsidiary title.

The first runner-up was 25-year-old Viviana Uring Joseph of Rumah Jugah Sungai Belasoi who bagged RM4,000 cash, a trophy, flowers and a sash. She also took home RM300 cash for winning the Best Catwalk subsidiary title.

The second runner-up was Diana Dayang William, 23, of Long Apu, Baram who received RM3,000 cash, a trophy, flowers and a sash.

Stacy when met after the ceremony, said that she was overwhelmed as it was her first time participating in a beauty pageant.

“It is definitely a historic win not just for myself, but the Kayan community that I represent. I am thankful to all my family, friends and the Kayan community in general who have supported me in this journey,” she added.

She said she will continue to promote Baram and its people to the outside world.

“I will definitely make full use of my social media to promote and educate the people out there about our rich culture and traditions,” she added.

On hand to present the prizes were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil’s wife Datin Monica Ukong, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala’s wife Datin Esther Balan and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau’s wife Debbie Irang.

Also present at the function were Penguang, Gerawat, Dennis and the winner of ‘Ratu Baram Regatta 2017’ Juliana Sambai Sibat.