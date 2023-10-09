Police to begin probe on Roger Ng’s connection in 1MDB scandal, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 9): The police will begin their investigation into former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the matter when contacted today.

“InsyaAllah, we will investigate (Ng) first,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that Ng had arrived in the country to assist in investigating the case, but did not disclose his whereabouts for security reasons.

Last Friday, the media reported that Ng, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in New York, in the United States, for helping loot billions of dollars from 1MDB, would be handed over to Malaysia to face related charges. – Bernama