Sabah, Aussie companies to produce skilled Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 13): Local more company Dunia Jadi Sdn Bhd has entered a joint venture with Australian company MDR Certification Engineers to produce more skilled Sabahans in the oil and gas (O&G) industry.

Speaking after a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing between the two parties at Horizon Hotel here on Friday, Dunia Jadi chairman Datuk Alijus Sipil said his side will engage with MDR Certification Engineers in a Transfer of Technology (ToT) comprising various disciplines of engineering in the O&G industry, with the aim of training Sabahans so they can compete in the tendering procedures of Petronas, Shell or any other related businesses.

Alijus said MDR Certification Engineers, a reputable company which has years of experience in the O&G, mining, and welding industries, will be providing their expertise and technology for Dunia Jadi’s downstream O&G projects in Sabah, and these projects will involve Sabahans who will be given the chance to develop into capable assets in the O&G industry in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Department (JPSM) and non-governmental organisation Sabah Oil and Gas Services Council (SOGSC).

He said the joint venture is not exclusive to Dunia Jadi as they are willing to assist their other corporate partners, and banks including Maybank and Bank Muamalat will be assisting them in the endeavour.

“In the O&G industry, Sabahan players are often downgraded. How long are we going to depend on O&G contractors from Sarawak or the Peninsular? I think it is high time Sabah contractors are provided with the chance to expand and refine their skill sets in the industry.

“Our effort is also in line with the state government’s recent call for more Sabah contractors to be directly involved in the state’s O&G industry, and we are fully supportive of their policy. Hopefully this joint venture will bring about many benefits to all parties involved,” he said.

Meanwhile, MDR Certification Engineers managing director Gary Holder said the company has extensive experience in Australia that it will fall back to in the joint venture, and it will bring in the expertise and latest technology required to develop the O&G industry in Sabah. Some of the company’s recent works include underwater and submarine inspections via drones.

“I think helping the people of Sabah learn about the O&G industry is going to be fantastic for the country as well as Sabahans who can obtain the capabilities and knowledge needed to operate in the said industry, rather than having to rely on outsiders to do the work.

“Hence, I think the future for the people of Sabah is really exciting, and it is going to be a fantastic next couple of years to start learning the process on how to develop and ensure Sabahans are more than capable to excel in the O&G industry,” he said.

Also present were Dunia Jadi chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Khairul Fitri Mohd Ali who represented the company in the MoA signing, Dunia Jadi procurement executive Saiful Jumat Sulaiman, SOGSC deputy president Francis Jepiuh, and SOGSC vice president I Jesselton Jason.