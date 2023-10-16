Plans in the pipeline to elevate Padawan into full district soon, says Dr Jerip

KUCHING (Oct 16): Plans are in the pipeline to elevate Padawan sub-district into a full district soon, said Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Roads) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

Dr Jerip who is also Mambong assemblyman, said the matter is now under discussion by a task force led by the State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

“The task force will look into the due diligence and see when it can be done.

“It is not just (involving) Padawan sub-district, but the whole of Kuch­ing area will have to be reviewed in terms of where there can be another district,” he said at a press conference after closing the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) projects briefing for Siburan district and Padawan sub-district at a hotel here today.

Dr Jerip pointed out that although there is a local council named after Padawan namely the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), but there is yet to be a Padawan district.

“We leave it to the State Secretary’s task force because they are the ones doing the assessment. These are administrative procedures. They have a committee to review and revaluate and do the re-delineation for us,” he said, adding he does not know when the plan for Padawan full district status can be realised.

Meanwhile, Penghulu Richard Daho Senyuk, who spoke on behalf of community leaders at the event, has expressed their dream of seeing Padawan being elevated to a full district.

Richard said Padawan currently has a population of about 96,000 with more than 10 schools, and deserves to be a full district for more effective and efficient administration.

Padawan sub-district is currently under Kuching Division, which comprised of Kuching, Bau and Lundu districts.

The neighbouring Siburan, under Serian Division, was elevated to a full district in 2021.