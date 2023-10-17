16-year-old Joel Lee beats 70 others to win SGC Captain Cup nett title

SIBU (Oct 17): Newcomer Joel Lee fired a 65 to win the Sibu Golf Club (SGC) Captain Cup 2023 Nett Section on Sunday.

The 16-year-old SMK Tiong Hin Form 3 student beat 70 other golfers to win his first title.

The first runner up for the Nett Section was Ronny Saging (67), followed by Ferdinand Siaw (68), Ting Yong Jung (68), Kee Ing Ping (68), Bryan Tiong (68), Chew Ching Hock (69), and Mohamad Asri (69).

“I am very happy to win this title which is usually won by golfers a lot more senior than me. I have been practising very regularly lately to prepare for many golf competitions, including this Captain Cup,” Joel said.

The young golfer said being humble and willing to learn the skills from more experienced golfers are important to him.

“Of course, my father, Lee Ka Tung, who has been a top golfer for many years has influenced me a lot.

“He coaches me regularly and also teaches me to exercise patience and perseverance in the game of golf,” Joel said.

He joined SGC as a Junior Member in 2019 and has participated in many golf competitions in Sarawak and Sabah in the past year.

In congratulating Joel, SGC captain Wong Lay Nam said SGC is proud to have this very promising junior golfer.

“We hope to slowly build up a team of outstanding junior golfers in the near future,” Wong said.

The captain also reminded all golfers to love and protect the course by repairing ball marks and divots, as well as racking the bunkers whenever possible.

For the gross section, Ka Tung scored a 69 to win, followed by Raymond Ling (83) and Lee Mei Leong (83)

For the Senior Section, the winner was Francis Nguoi (68), followed by Ting Siong Ming (69) and Tang Tog Seng (69), while Patrick Tiong (72) lifted the title for the Junior Section, followed by Marcus Law (77) and Reynard Lau (78).