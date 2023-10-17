A tribute to Law Ngo Hin, Kapit’s dentist for over 70 years

LAW NGO HIN served as a dentist in Kapit town for over seven decades. His private dental clinic was always busy with clients from as far as Song, Belaga, and Long Singgut, Ulu Baleh. His passing last week was a great loss to the community.

Originally from Sibu, Law was just 20 when the British colonial government selected him and 34 other youths to be trained in dental care services.

They went to the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching to be trained in extracting teeth, dental filling, as well as making dentures. Following three months of intensive training, the trainees were certified to operate dental clinics throughout Sarawak.

In 1950, Law settled in Kapit. Initially, he rented a shop to operate his dental services. Together with his friend Chu Tung King, who operated a sundry store, Law rented the Tai San Ten Association’s shop at Jalan Chua Leong Kee. In the 1990s, Law bought a new shoplot at Jalan Penghulu Nyanggau and moved his dental services there.

In the past, it was very difficult to get an appointment at the Kapit Hospital Dental Clinic due to the lack of dentists. Law’s dental clinic offered a walk-in service from 8am to 8pm every day, where clients could receive services on the spot.

He was popular because of his humble and friendly attitude. His charges were also known to be affordable. The main reason he was so favoured was his efficiency and speed. For example, to make dentures takes at least two weeks at the government clinic but for those who went to see Law, he would have them ready the next day and they would fit well.

In the past 20 years, due to new rulings under the Ministry of Health, Law could only perform dental extractions and make dentures. He would dutifully renew his permit with the ministry annually despite the difficulties. The more limited services offered did not see a decline in the number of clients and he remained the private dentist of choice in the division.

One of his clients, James Biju, who is in his 60s, said he had dentures done at the government facility but found they did not fit well. He decided to try Law and received new dentures that fit perfectly within two days. James added Law’s charges were also reasonable.

Being the oldest Foochow in Kapit, the Kapit Foochow Association had earlier this year celebrated Law’s life by presenting him with a golden plate, which also acknowledged his role as a founder member and advisor.

Law passed away on Friday at the age of 93.

He is survived by his wife, seven children, two daughters-in-law, five-sons-in-law, and some 30 grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren.

Law was laid to rest at the Lau Clan Cemetery in Sibu on Sunday.

His family donated RM2,000 to the Kapit Foochow Association as well as RM500 each to SJK Hock Lam, Chung Hua Kindergarten, Kapit Lau Clan Association, Methodist Hock Ing Church, and Holy Mary Immaculate Conception Church in his memory.