Sarawak top cop warns of email scam involving traffic summonses settlement

KUCHING (Oct 18): The Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has made it clear that they will never demand payments from traffic summons defaulters via email.

This is in connection with a recent scam that was detected by police, whereby their logo is used in an email to random individuals demanding that they make payments for their traffic summonses.

“In the email, the scammer also tries to threaten their victims by saying that legal action would be taken against the defaulters,” said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement.

He added that the scammers would also provide details on how to make the online transaction as well as provide their victims with a hyperlink for the payment process.

“The public is advised to be aware of this scam and to be careful when receiving and opening such emails,” he added.

He also advised the public to verify any emails that they have received with the authorities before making any decisions.

The modus operandi of this latest scam, he said, has also been highlighted by the police’s Criminal Investigation Department and Cyber Security Malaysia.