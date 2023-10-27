Chan, Phoong humbly acknowledge breach of DAP’s policy

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): Datuk Chan Foong Hin and Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe have humbly acknowledged the breach of DAP’s policy when they accepted the Datukship title on October 7.

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to the leadership and members of the party. Although we had previously explained the complexity of the situation, stressing our obligation to respect the goodwill from the Governor of Sabah and the state government, we understand that this should not be an excuse to undermine the party’s principle and policy,” said the two Sabah DAP leaders on Friday.

As Sabahans, Chan and Phoong said they deeply value the State Governor’s recognition of DAP’s dedicated service to the people and the community.

“Our unwavering dedication to serving the people and our beloved nation as elected representatives remains resolute.

“We want to reassure everyone that our commitment to upholding the party’s principles and values is unwavering,” they said in a statement on Friday.

Chan and Phoong added they have taken to heart the strong reprimand from the DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) and are ready to accept the party’s guidance and advise with humility and an open mind.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke on Thursday said the CEC decided on reprimanding Chan and Phoong as their action was in violation of the party’s policy, which prohibits accepting any titles while serving as elected representatives.

Loke reiterated that all elected representatives should focus on serving the people and only be considered for any awards after retiring from the elected office.

Chan and Phoong accepted the state’s Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award, which carries the title Datuk.

The PGDK was given in conjunction with the Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s birthday celebration on Oct 7.

Chan is the Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister and the Kota Kinabalu member of parliament, while Phoong is State Industrial and Entrepreneur Development Minister and Luyang state assemblyman.